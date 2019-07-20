Leandi Smith with her mother, Monique Barron, and stepfather Jody. Smith represented the South African Under-20 women's rugby team in a two-Test series against Zimbabwe last month. KEAGAN MITCHELL

Cape Town - If she is not sidestepping her opponents in the Sevens rugby arena, then Leandi Smith, from Mitchells Plain, is flying past them in the 15-a-side game. The 20-year-old winger, a third-year BA student at UWC, is making waves in the rugby fraternity.

She has already represented South Africa at two competitions and been a regular in the Western Province set-up since 2015.

Her most recent outing was last month when she represented the South African under-20 rugby team in a two-Test match away series against Zimbabwe.

The visitors beat the host 47-0 in their opening encounter followed by a 67-10 victory.

Smith made the most of her opportunity after scoring a hat-trick in their first Test, but could not repeat her heroics in their next game due to a first-half ankle injury.

“It was one of the best experiences in my life. It was an honour to represent South Africa U20 and be a part of an amazing group of women including the management. They became family, and I will never forget this experience,” she said.

“Rugby has enforced so many qualities and discipline within me as a person and helped me grow,” she said.

Last year, Smith was part of the University Sports South African(USSA) rugby Sevens team which finished fourth at the International University Sports Federation (FISU) World University Rugby Sevens Championships in Namibia.

“It was a bit stressful, because I knew nobody in the team, but as time went by, it became an experience of a lifetime and a dream come true,” said Smith, who took part in the Western Province Youth Training Centre(YTC) U20 trials, which ends today. If Smith makes the cut, she will represent the WP U20 team at the YTC Games next month.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Video: Keagan Mitchell

She will also have her sights set on performing well at the USSA rugby sevens competition in September.

“I expect to do well and carry over the skills I’ve learnt during my time with the South African U20 team,” she said.

Her playing career started while in high school. She started with track and field, but only made it to the Western Province High Schools False Bay Zone Championships for the 100m and 200m sprint events. Smith then decided to play soccer, but said “it was not really my type of thing”.

“We played touch rugby, which progressed later into full contact. As per usual, not many girls wanted to take part in it and they wanted to take it away, but somehow, we managed to change the principal’s mind,” she said.

“The one coach that always stood by us was Shafiek Murphy. He always believed in us and helped us with so many things. Thereafter, I just continued with rugby, and I love every moment of it,” said Smith, who looks up to teammate and Springbok women’s vice-captain Babalwa Latsha.

“She portrays a strong image of an inspiring woman who can achieve anything in life. She works really hard, always pushes herself and motivates others,” she said.

Smith said her future goals are to complete university and to represent the South African Springbok Senior Women’s Team.

“The plan is to have a career in the Industrial Psychology field or even coaching young females playing rugby after my playing days are over,” she added.

Her stepfather Jody Barron described Smith as very disciplined at home and on the playing field.

“One-day she popped out like a lucky packet and said I am playing rugby. We are very proud of her, and some day, I would like to buy a sporting T-shirt with her name on it,” he said.

Murphy said Smith had always been humbled and motivated.

“Leandi would be the first one at practice and the last to leave. She always wanted to learn new things about rugby and went the extra mile. Today, this has paid off,” he said