Singer Steve Hofmeyr. Picture: Etienne Creux

Cape Town - DIE-hard Steve Hofmeyr fans have taken to social media in solidarity with the Afrikaans singer by posting videos of themselves destroying DStv decoders in the wake of his feud with MultiChoice. Hofmeyr urged his fans to destroy their decoders and satellite dishes in protest against MultiChoice after the company released a statement to say it would in future “not carry content that includes Steve Hofmeyr on any of its platforms”.

Hofmeyr posted a video of himself on Facebook driving over his decoder and throwing his dish off his roof this week.

Steve Hofmeyr throws satellite dish off his roof. Picture: Screengrab/Facebook

He said he would give R10000 to “one lucky winner” who also destroyed their decoder and dish and posted the video on Facebook before June 1.

Hundreds of fans have since responded to Hofmeyr’s request, posting videos of themselves destroying their decoders.

Some fans drove over their decoders and others threw them off rooftops, while some had a more creative approach by setting their decoders alight on a braai giving new meaning to the term skottelbraai.

WATCH: Steve Hofmeyr supporters are 'braaing' their DStv decodershttps://t.co/yPBEOi1aMl — Java Lady😌 (@Veronkie_) May 3, 2019

One irate fan drove his dish to the shooting range and filmed himself pumping bullets at it.

Another woman filmed herself washing her dish in a bucket with soap while another fan dumped his in a pool.

Many fans also included their children in the videos and encouraged them to take part in the destruction.

The drama began last month when MultiChoice threatened to drop its sponsorship of the Ghoema Music Awards if Hofmeyr’s song, Die Land (The Land) was not omitted from the nominees.

The song features Afrikaans singers Bok van Blerk, Bobby van Jaarsveld, Jay, and Touch of Class and was nominated in the best music video category.

Hofmeyr wrote on his Facebook page at the time: “The bottomless childishness continues. Hi-jacking the arts, especially the white part of it. Just look at how MultiChoice is making the Afrikaners at the Ghoemas jump through a fire hoop of political correctness like poodles.”

Van Jaarsveld and Van Blerk both threatened to boycott the awards.