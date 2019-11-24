WC Education's proposed flying school a scam, says EFF









EFF leader Julius Malema at Nasrec, Johannesburg. Picture: Nhlanhla Phillips/African News Agency/ANA. The Western Cape Department of Education (WCED) wants to establish an Aeronautical High School in Stellenbosch. But the move has been questioned by the EFF, who said it was nothing but a “scam” and an attempt to derail land reform in the DA-led town. The department’s proposal, seen by Weekend Argus, is that the municipality give permission to the Stellenbosch Flying Club to sublease the municipality-owned land to the department so it can establish the school. It also wants the municipality to discuss the proposal at its council meeting, scheduled for Wednesday. The school, which intends enrolling pupils in grades 10-12 including from disadvantaged areas, wants to open its doors in January with the first intake of 20 Grade 10 pupils.

“The school will offer high quality, academic aeronautical programme which will prepare learners to meet the challenges of the 21st century, the 4th Industrial Revolution and a career in the aerospace domain,” the proposal says.

The EFF’s Derrick Hendrickse said while the proposal might look good on paper, the approach seemed to be an attempt to keep the land in the hands of a few individuals.

“It’s a scam, the WCED is being used to extend the lease contract for an additional 30 years,” Hendrickse said.

Municipal spokesperson Stuart Grobbelaar said the request for the sub-lease would be placed on the agenda for consideration at council in the new year “when all the information is available”.

WCED spokesperson Paddy Attwell said: “The minister and the department are in discussions on the proposal. Plans have not yet been finalised. We cannot confirm a starting date at this time.”

Weekend Argus