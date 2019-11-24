But the move has been questioned by the EFF, who said it was nothing but a “scam” and an attempt to derail land reform in the DA-led town.
The department’s proposal, seen by Weekend Argus, is that the municipality give permission to the Stellenbosch Flying Club to sublease the municipality-owned land to the department so it can establish the school.
It also wants the municipality to discuss the proposal at its council meeting, scheduled for Wednesday.
The school, which intends enrolling pupils in grades 10-12 including from disadvantaged areas, wants to open its doors in January with the first intake of 20 Grade 10 pupils.