Jan Malan

Cape Town - In a recent online video, Stanford wine farmer and estate agent Jan Malan expressed the desire to sell his R44 million historical farm because his sons were uninterested in farming, and so that he could travel the world. But life may have different travel and accommodation plans for him following an altercation with a Stanford resident that is now in the Hermanus Magistrate’s Court where Malan, 57, stands accused of murder.

Details of the incident remain sketchy as the matter was postponed until September 19 for further investigation.

But sources indicate that Malan and his foreman allegedly witnessed Stanford electrician Johan Fortuin, 49, on Malan’s Sir Robert Stanford wine estate on the night of July 2, loading goods that did not belong to him into the boot of his VW Golf.

Malan gave chase to the poorer side of town, where he allegedly saw the vehicle pull into a Dreyer Street driveway. He confronted Fortuin over his alleged trespassing and theft.

The altercation was allegedly joined by a group of men armed with spades and in the ensuing fight, Fortuin was stabbed to death.

Malan was laying assault charges against the group of men at Stanford police station when he was arrested for allegedly stabbing Fortuin, who had been rushed to Hermanus Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Johan Fortuin

After appearing in court, Malan was released on R3000 bail. He has had to relinquish his passport and firearms and find alternative accommodation until his trial is concluded.

All parties did not respond requests to comment on the case.

Police sources say Malan was allegedly investigated in 2013 and 2016 for intimidation and assault charges respectively.

In both cases the charges were later dismissed.