Wheelchair-bound Nontizana September, from Site B in Khayelitsha, who struggled to get her ID number corrected has died without the error being fixed. File photo: Phando/Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA) She lived a life of poverty and hardship, struggling to get her ID number rectified by the department of Home Affairs. Now, 67-year-old Nontizana September has died. She passed away alone at a hospital in Brooklyn last week after she was reinfected with TB. According to her younger sister, Monica, September was admitted to the Khayelitsha District Hospital a few months ago, but the hospital had to refer her to a different facility to continue with her treatment. “She developed TB again, and was admitted to hospital, she was struggling to take her medication so she was transferred to a hospital in Brooklyn. I struggled to go see her every day because of transport money. When I went there one time I could tell that she was not taking her medication and the staff was not caring because, on days when she did not take her meds, they simply take the meds away and not try to force her to take it,” she explained. “I received a call on Sunday informing me that she had passed away and that I need to go and get the body as they did not have a mortuary on site. We collected her body and it has not been sent to the Eastern Cape where she will be buried next week,” added Monica.

Weekend Argus visited September in her one-room shack in the heart of Site B, Y section. The home was dark with very little light. September lived alone and was being cared for by her only surviving son's live-in girlfriend who was allegedly murdered on the eve of the paper’s visit to the elderly woman.

September's home had holes all around, with one small window to provide light, but the window was dark with smoke and the only available door had gaping holes big enough to fit the head of a newborn baby.

The cluttered home was all she had and she was desperate to get help from both the Department of Home Affairs to get her ID fixed.

According to the ID she had, she was born in 1972, one year before she gave birth to her oldest and only surviving son.

At the time of the visit to September's home in May, Monica confirmed to Weekend Argus that she was indeed much older than her ID had stated.

“I was born here in Cape Town in 1956, but left for home in the Eastern Cape when I was six, she was 10 at that time. I don't know how it happened that she was given an ID number making her 20 years younger but she has had that ID number for years and no one can help us. I've tried our primary school back home and they said they did not have any records as there were no computers at that time, so we are stuck,” explained Monica.

Home Affairs said it would take six months to have the matter resolved and they would make contact with September.

“It is a long process we would have to conduct interviews with her and her family, she would have to undergo an age estimation test from a health facility to have a date of birth determined. All of this information will be sent to our head office in Pretoria and the process could take up to six months before it is proved that she was indeed born in 1952,” said Home Affairs provincial manager Yusuf Simmons at the time.

