She lived a life of poverty and hardship, struggling to get her ID number rectified by the department of Home Affairs.
Now, 67-year-old Nontizana September has died. She passed away alone at a hospital in Brooklyn last week after she was reinfected with TB.
According to her younger sister, Monica, September was admitted to the Khayelitsha District Hospital a few months ago, but the hospital had to refer her to a different facility to continue with her treatment.
“She developed TB again, and was admitted to hospital, she was struggling to take her medication so she was transferred to a hospital in Brooklyn. I struggled to go see her every day because of transport money. When I went there one time I could tell that she was not taking her medication and the staff was not caring because, on days when she did not take her meds, they simply take the meds away and not try to force her to take it,” she explained.
“I received a call on Sunday informing me that she had passed away and that I need to go and get the body as they did not have a mortuary on site. We collected her body and it has not been sent to the Eastern Cape where she will be buried next week,” added Monica.