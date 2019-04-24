Cape Town - The Cradle of Human Culture archaeology and palaeontology heritage route sets out to confirm what archaeologists have known for years: Africa is the origin of all people. Part of this jigsaw puzzle is the Diepkloof rock shelter, close to Elands Bay on the West Coast, soon to be nominated as a World Heritage Site.

Diepkloof was discovered in the early 1970s by archaeologists Professor Emeritus John Parkington and Cedric Poggenpoel, who was a technical officer at the University of Cape Town at the time. Together they’ve spent decades excavating Diepkloof and other sites which give a glimpse into the lives of early human beings.

Parkington was consulted by the provincial department of arts and culture when the Cradle of Human Culture heritage route was established on April 11.

“We were looking for a site, something along Verlorenvlei - a site that’s been occupied. We could see there had been a good deal of deposits,” Parkington said.

Further excavations were done in 1986, 1987 and 1988, going back for more excavations between 1999 and 2013 with a group of French archaeologists from the University of Bordeaux.

It’s a slow process, digging carefully square by square - through 3.5m of deposits.

“We put a lot of our lives into it. What we found is a long history of human behaviour. It was an episodic build-up of deposits,” Parkington said.

From 35000/40000 years to 2000 years ago there was no occupation there, he said. “Radiocarbon dating of deposits helps us find this out. We can date the time an organism died,” Parkington said.

The excavations have also confirmed that the cave was occupied by the Khoi and San because of the sheep bones found there. They used Diepkloof regularly, but didn’t stay there long, and the walls are adorned with rock art and the bottom of the cave dates back about 150000 years.

The Diepkloof rock shelter “provides a nice long record of human behaviour”, said Parkington. Its significance lies at about the 60000 years mark.

“There is a whole range of new behaviours around 60000, 70000, 80000 years ago, with people becoming modern.”

He pointed to artefacts in a box, adding that “they don’t have this anywhere else in the world. In fact, nobody believed the emergence of modern human behaviour started in Africa.

“The San people have the longest genetic lineage in the world, meaning everyone in the world has a genetic link to Africa.

“Africa is the origin of all people, and we should get rid of that backwater notion. Under colonialism and apartheid there had been the ‘caricaturing’ of San people. Now we can put that right. They were quite sophisticated,” Parkington said.