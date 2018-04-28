It's almost midway into the academic year and some students who are eligible for free education have not received allowances for accommodation, transport and meals.

More than 80% of first-time students at universities and technical and vocational education and training (TVET) colleges who have yet to receive allowances have been left to fend for themselves.

Student bodies have blamed poor administration by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), which is responsible for disbursing funds.

Higher education institutions are also concerned that poor administration is putting them under pressure.

The South African Students Congress (Sasco) is demanding the Department of Higher Education and Training intervene urgently as the problem mainly affects students at previously disadvantaged institutions including the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT), the University of Western Cape (UWC) and TVET colleges.

It also warned that it would mobilise students to take action if there was no speedy resolution.

Sasco said it had “cautioned government over the failure of the implementation of free education” and other concerns which included the incapacity of the NSFAS to handle the administration and a severe shortage of student accommodation.

Simphiwe Joja, acting secretary general of Sasco, said exams were around the corner and the lack of funds could have a devastating consequences on students’ performance.

“If NSFAS cannot get the disbursement of funds correct, they must close shop and the government should look at an alternative vehicle,” Joja said.

After fee protests brought higher education to a standstill, the government agreed to free higher education to first-year students from families who earn less than R350 000 a year and cannot afford the hefty costs of higher education.

Students in their second or later years of study are funded on the basis of a family income of up to R122 000.

It’s envisaged that within the next five years all students in undergraduate study will benefit from the scheme.

The bursary or grant covers tuition, accommodation, textbooks, meal and transport costs for those who live off campus.

More than 400 000 students applied for NSFAS assistance this year and it was expected 40% of the funding would go to first-time entrants.

The NSFAS said it had already disbursed more than R1.9 billion to universities and colleges using the sBUX system.

But Sasco blamed poor administration of the funds, raising concern that this jeopardised the intended benefits and could lead to many students performing badly in their academic studies.

“The failure by NSFAS to pay student allowances has left the majority of students anxious and disconcerted about their future,” said Joja

He added that the body should take responsibility for its failures and questioned why students who had hoped to break the cycle of poverty in their families and society were subjected to further hardships.

Joja said the student body would meet the department to get a deeper understanding of the problems and help to find solutions.

While the universities of Cape Town (UCT) and Stellenbosch (USB) said they had disbursed the NSFAS funds to eligible students, UWC and CPUT said they were working closely with the NSFAS, but were dependent on the body to release the funds.

A spokesperson for UWC, Prof Cherrel Africa, said the institution was hopeful that the NSFAS would finalise the funding urgently to ensure that all eligible students were confirmed, bursary agreements signed and that students received their allowances.

“The late disbursement of funds does have an effect on students because it is important that they have access to necessary resources while studying.

“At the university we empathise with the plight of these students and therefore a number of university role players as well as individual staff members and fellow students have been providing assistance to students awaiting funds.”

Africa said to minimise the academic impact of the delays the university extended the registration deadline to assist students.

At CPUT a process was under way to establish the family income to unlock the allowances.

“The financial aid office is working closely with NSFAS. It’s a concern that there could be a backlog somewhere,” said spokesperson Lauren Kansley.

While Stellenbosch University said it had disbursed all allowances to eligible students, but this had placed an enormous financial burden and risk on the university.

The university said it was also concerned that all NSFAS processes were lagging behind and causing uncertainty among students and putting the administration of NSFAS funding by institutions under huge pressure, according to spokesperson Martin Viljoen.

However, at UCT students had received their allowances plus laptops on time, according to spokesperson, Nombuso Shabalala.

Some education experts said while the poor administration would have an effect on academic performance, it was too early to predict a knock-on effect in the education system.

Earlier this week Higher Education Minister Naledi Pandor said the department was aware of the “significant challenges with regards to system integration between NSFAS and institutions”, which had affected the submission of registration data to the NSFAS.

She said the department would assess all NSFAS processes and systems to solve problems that had been brought to the department’s attention.

Pandor’s spokesperson, Lunga Ngqengelele, said the minister would be willing to meet with Sasco as she had been engaging with other stakeholders.

“We trust that this will translate into the needed on-the-ground changes and an improved system,” said Africa.

The NSFAS said it was addressing its integration issues and working with the affected institutions to finalise the 2018 funding urgently.

Weekend Argus