Cape Town - Dumped and forgotten. That’s the reality for the people who live in Wolwerivier, about 30km north of Cape Town. Community worker Toni Tresadern said residents lived under harsh conditions, lacking facilities such as schools and clinics. The City of Cape Town moved residents of Richwood Bush and other informal settlements including Skandaalkamp, Takkegat and Old Wolwerivier to the Wolwerivier incremental development area five years ago.

Before they were moved, Tresadern assisted residents of Richwood Bush, where she said it was easier for them to make a living, and they had access to Bothasig Clinic.

Tresadern said the City had made “promises to Wolwerivier residents which were never kept”.

“There are still no facilities, no places of worship and very few job opportunities,” she said.

Melkbosstrand is 15km away, transport is erratic while taxis from Dunoon ferry people from Wolwerivier, residents can not always afford to pay the fare of R15 for a single trip. “These people are completely forgotten. Dumped and forgotten,” said Tresadern. Without the assistance provided by non-governmental organisations, the people of Wolwerivier would be devastated.

When the City moved Richwood Bush residents to Wolwerivier, she rushed to the nearby Vaatjie farm school to enrol their children there. “When you come here (Wolwerivier) during the day, you will find lots of kids who are not at school milling around,” she said.

Alcohol and drug abuse were rife. Many of those moved from Richwood Bush had died in Wolwerivier.

Tresadern was in Wolwerivier yesterday for a fun day for the settlement’s children, arranged by German model Maxim Sachraj, who is presently working in Cape Town. His parents emigrated to Germany from Russia, and he grew up in poverty.

Sachraj has organised similar outreach events in his home city of Hamburg. “Children are the future of South Africa. We have to be role models for the children. I want to give back what I’ve learnt,” he said.

Wolwerivier is so remote that politicians have not bothered to canvass for votes there.

Resident Fernando Present, or “Gums” as he is known, grew up in Richwood Bush. He was among one of the first groups of people moved to Wolwerivier.

He said during the week he travelled to Bothasig to look for work, and when he could not afford the taxi fare home, he was forced to sleep on the street.

Mayco member for human settlements Malusi Booi said Wolwerivier was established to house people from nearby landfill sites, to remove them “from the terrible conditions that they were living in”.

In 2017, the City announced it had shelved plans to build 4500 housing units in Wolwerivier.

Although residents said they were battling without facilities and services, Booi said: “The beneficiaries, approximately 1700 of them, have one-to-one services, access to crèches, schools, clinics, social services and a minibus taxi route, among others.”