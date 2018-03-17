Schabir Shaik says five questions posed to him by the Hawks “are quite damning against Zuma, given what I know”.

Shaik said he received a series of “bombshell” questions from the Hawks ahead of the announcement on Friday that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) would reinstate corruption charges against former president Jacob Zuma over a controversial arms deal.

But the former presidential adviser said he would not elaborate for fear of jeopardising investigations. “Yes, I can confirm I have been approached by the Hawks and they have submitted a list of 10 questions relating to my previous dealings with the former president.

“I can only say that I have to respond truthfully and five of those questions are quite damning against Zuma given what I know. I have previously stated I will testify if called on to do so and that position still stands.

“I have now been requested formally, which I cannot refuse. I welcome the opportunity to do so and hope that finally the truth will emerge, but I will not be party to any trial by media or discuss what I will reveal in court or any aspect of my anticipated testimony with the media. The law must take its course unhindered so that Zuma will finally have his day in court to answer to the nation,” Shaik said.

He is expected to become a key state witness against Zuma, who is set to go to trial to fight 16 charges of corruption, money laundering and racketeering. Central to the charges are personal payments he received while negotiating a multibillion-dollar arms deal with multinational French arms company, Thales.

The local arm of the company has also been slapped with fraud and corruption charges over its dealings with Zuma involving the R2.6 billion arms contract it secured in 1997.

While Shaik was prosecuted for corruption for his involvement in the matter, Zuma escaped conviction despite several legal challenges by the DA and other opposition parties.

Zuma also appeared to have finally dodged prosecution when, in 2009, the NPA dropped corruption charges against him, arguing that the legal process was tainted and chances of a successful prosecution would not be possible.

That decision was again challenged, resulting in a protracted legal battle with Zuma, who repeatedly claimed he had done nothing wrong, going further to formally lodge an appeal with the NPA arguing why he believed the corruption charges against him should not be reinstated.

His fate was finally sealed on Friday when the NPA announced its decision to proceed with corruption charges.

Shaik, whose 15-year sentence ends in 2020, is likely to reveal explosive details around payments he is alleged to have made to Zuma during the controversial arms deal.

A source close to Shaik said: “Zuma promised him a presidential pardon in exchange for his silence. That never came. There is nothing holding him back now and its about time he exposed what really happened with Zuma in the arms deal. Shaik knows a lot and what he knows will sink Zuma, finally.”

Asked to confirm if Shaik had been approached, Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Malaudzi said: “We identify witnesses, our job is done. The case is now with the NPA. It’s not for me to say who the witnesses are.”

NPA spokesperson Luvuyo Faku said: “We cannot comment on matters before court. We have to respect the rights of those involved.”