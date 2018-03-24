Suspended Sars Commissioner Tom Moyane has been condemned by the author of the book on state capture, The President’s Keepers, Jacques Pauw. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA)

Following the suspension of SARS commissioner Tom Moyane this week, more should be drawn from investigative journalist Jacques Pauw’s book, The President’s Keepers, say commentators.

“What Tom Moyane did at Sars (SA Revenue Service),” wrote Pauw, “must count as one of the most brutal institutional interventions in democratic South Africa”.

The SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) said Sars had become a key and vital player in state capture. Saftu said that was one of the areas in which the looting spree directly affected the economy.

As Pauw revealed in his book, “in the 2016/17 tax year, Sars reported a R30billion shortfall, the first time since the worldwide recession in 2009".

"Parliament heard in September 2017 that for the first quarter of the 2017/18 tax year, Sars had already recorded a R13bn shortfall.

"Sars was expected to miss its overall target for the tax year by about R50bn.

“If that missing R50bn had been collected it could have been spent on improving education, health care and other vital services and made a massive improvement in the lives of poor South Africans,” Saftu acting spokesperson Patrick Craven said.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Pauw said Moyane had gone a long way in breaking the country’s most crucial public institution.

“Moyane is corrupt and has no tax knowledge. This was arguably Zuma’s worst appointment ever,” Pauw said.

He listed Moyane’s “achievements” as stopping the tax investigation into Jacob Zuma, Edward Zuma, Khulubuse Zuma and the Guptas. Part of the “achievements” was Moyane’s decision to disband all five investigations units at Sars, leaving the service “toothless”.

“He drove a host of dedicated and skilled civil servants from Sars. He failed to collect at least R1bn in taxes from Chinese criminal Robert Huang.

"He failed to collect R288 million in taxes from gangster Mark Lifman.

"He failed to collect R600m in taxes from smuggler Adriano Mazzotti. Sars recorded a R50bn shortfall in the last tax year. He failed to investigate his No 2, Jonas Makwakwa, for money laundering. He laid criminal charges against me for revealing his dirty linen in The President’s Keepers and has brought a High Court application against me,” Pauw wrote.

Moyane was suspended with immediate effect pending the institution of disciplinary proceedings against him.

In a letter to Moyane, President Cyril Ramaphosa said he had lost confidence in his ability to lead Sars, adding that protecting Sars and public interest was his primary concern.

“Developments at the Sars under your leadership have resulted in a deterioration in public confidence in the institution and in public finances being compromised. For the sake of the country and the economy, this situation cannot be allowed to continue, or to worsen,” Ramaphosa wrote.

Ramaphosa listed two areas of concern with regards to Moyane’s conduct and performance of his duties. He referenced in particular the manner in which Moyane handled the matter of Makwakwa, who resigned last week, “his treatment of the report given to him by the Financial Intelligence Centre, and his failure to immediately report this to the Minister of Finance”.

Another concern was the management of VAT refunds, which had brought Sars into “serious disrepute” and potentially jeopardised its integrity as collector of revenue and adversely affected tax morality among taxpayers.

“You have not been willing to acknowledge your failures or the magnitude of the consequences of your action,” Ramaphosa wrote, saying he therefore had “no choice” but to suspend Moyane.

Ramaphosa announced a commission of inquiry into the leadership of the tax agency during his State of the Nation address last month.

DA spokesperson on finance, Alf Lees, said the decision to suspend Moyane was long overdue “given the destruction of the reputation of Sars under his leadership”.

Mark Kingon is acting in Moyane’s position.