NUM presses for a 40-hour week

Cape Town – The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) tabled its list of one-year wage demands to Kumba Iron Ore for the 2017 wage negotiations on Thursday.

The three-year agreement between the union and Kumba Iron Ore operations in the Northern Cape, in Kolomela and Sishen mines, comes to an end on June 30.

The NUM wants sick-leave days to be increased from 120 to 180 per annum, allocated on the first day of each leave cycle, instead of accumulative, as well as five days paternity leave and 10 days family responsibility leave.