NUM presses for a 40-hour week
Careers | 26 May 2017, 06:38am
The three-year agreement between the union and Kumba Iron Ore operations in the Northern Cape, in Kolomela and Sishen mines, comes to an end on June 30.
The NUM wants sick-leave days to be increased from 120 to 180 per annum, allocated on the first day of each leave cycle, instead of accumulative, as well as five days paternity leave and 10 days family responsibility leave.
The NUM demands that hours of work at Sishen and Kolomela mines be reduced to 40 hours a week from 45 hours and 44 hours respectively.
AFRICAN NEWS AGENCY