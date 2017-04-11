Altron restructures exec committee

The restructured executive will be headed by chief executive Mteto Nyati and will include other board members such as chief financial officer Alex Smith and chief operating officer Andrew Holden.
“Our priorities as a group are to aggressively drive cost efficiencies; recruit, develop and retain top talent; build a trusted ICT brand and accelerate growth. The new structure reflects these priorities while setting the tone across the group on cost focus,” said Nyati.
The company has also made redundant a number of previous positions, including group executives for corporate finance, strategy and technology, and corporate affairs, as well as the operations executive for telecoms, multimedia and electronics, and operations executive for technology.
Read also: Altron: Good progress, but more to do
The group said the new structure would be operational by the end of the month.
BUSINESS REPORT