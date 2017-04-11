CLOSE X
Altron restructures exec committee

Durban – JSE-listed Allied Electronics Corporation (Altron) has announced the restructuring of its executive committee to create a leaner group structure that is aligned to its ICT ambitions.

The restructured executive will be headed by chief executive Mteto Nyati and will include other board members such as chief financial officer Alex Smith and chief operating officer Andrew Holden.

“Our priorities as a group are to aggressively drive cost efficiencies; recruit, develop and retain top talent; build a trusted ICT brand and accelerate growth. The new structure reflects these priorities while setting the tone across the group on cost focus,” said Nyati.

Former MTN SA CEO Mteto Nyati now heads Altron. Picture: Nicholas Rama

The company has also made redundant a number of previous positions, including group executives for corporate finance, strategy and technology, and corporate affairs, as well as the operations executive for telecoms, multimedia and electronics, and operations executive for technology.

The group said the new structure would be operational by the end of the month.

