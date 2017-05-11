GQ magazine gets new editor

Condé Nast Independent Magazines, a subsidiary of Independent Media, has announced the appointment of Nkosiyati Khumalo as Editor of GQ, effective 1 July 2017.





Khumalo will take over from the magazine's present editor, Craig Tyson, who is leaving to pursue new ventures after editing the title for 13 years.





In addition to representing the brand’s editorial vision, Khumalo is also charged with expanding GQ's presence through new consumer experiences and products.





Khumalo, 30, has been GQ'S Deputy Editor since 2013 and the Editor of GQ Style since 2015. He joined the magazine in 2012 as senior copy editor, having previously held editor and managing editor positions in contract publishing.





Michelle Fenwick, Managing Director of Condé Nast Independent Magazines, commented: "Since 2003, Craig Tyson has been an exceptional editor whose authoritative contribution brought an unparalleled level of editorial excellence to GQ. During his tenure, he further established the brand as the leading men’s lifestyle title in South Africa. We wish him much success in his future endeavours”.





She added, "Nkosiyati is excited to apply his passion and vision to the future of the GQ brand. He has a great understanding of the market and has earned the respect of everyone in the men’s fashion and lifestyle industry. It is with great pleasure that we welcome Yati to the Editor's chair."





Commenting on the moves at GQ, Executive Chairman of Independent Media, Dr Iqbal Survé said: “We thank Craig for his contribution to building the GQ brand to where it is today. We wish him well with his future plans. I have every confidence that Nkosiyati will build on the success and take it to even greater heights. I wish Nkosiyati and the GQ team everything of the very best”.



