Khalid Abdulla: AEEI CEO awarded the Driver For Change Award

The awards followed the Vision 2030 Summit, which drew together a host of top business and government leaders, to show the commitment of both parties, which is integral to the success of the South African National Development Plan.

These awards are ground-breaking, recognising the achievements and success stories of organisations and individuals that are actively demonstrating economic growth plans and achievements in line with National Development Plan.

Abdulla said he was truly humbled to receive yet another award as recognition of the role that he and his team are playing in ‘Driving Change’ in South Africa: “I am delighted to receive this award as it is a signal to my team, our stakeholders and I, that we are on the right track to driving positive change in South Africa, especially during these challenging times.”

Abdulla has over the years, received many accolades, but has his sights set on achieving more for the good of the Group, the communities in which AEEI operates, as well as the country as a whole.

Besides being awarded South Africa’s Top Empowered Business Leader of the Year Award for 2017 by the 16th Oliver Empowerment Awards, he also now holds the title of South Africa’s Future Makers - “Driver for Change Vision 2030”. Financial Mail has also ranked Abdulla amongst the ten best executives (2015), and as one of the best CEO’s in the country.

In July 2016, the Financial Mail announced AEEI as the Top Performer on the JSE, after AEEI had demonstrated continued and consistent financial growth over the past three years.

This was followed by recognition from Empowerdex on October 6, 2016, in its annual benchmark of JSE-listed companies, as the Most Empowered Company under the amended codes, as well as the Most Empowered Management Control.

From inception, the AEEI Group has undertaken to focus on growing the business while also being mindful of the effects it has on society and the South African landscape as a whole.

A shareholder of AEEI commented on the award saying: “Khalid Abdulla is a great driver of change and this is clear in the manner in which he leads the AEEI Group holistically, with his commitment to building the organisation, communities, as well as boosting the South African economy.”

Reverend Vukile Mehana, Chairman of the Board of AEEI added his voice to the praise stating: “Khalid is well and truly a driver of change and this is clear in the manner in which he leads the AEEI Group with his commitment to empowering the less fortunate. He has received many accolades, but one thing I can say is that Khalid remains a humble man with his feet firmly on the ground and his sights set at achieving more for the good of the Group, its stakeholders, the communities in which we operate and our country.”

Abdulla said, “Despite all the negative news in the country at the moment, including the recent ratings downgrade, there is still much to be positive about in South Africa. As business and governmental leaders, we need to keep hope alive for our country’s citizens to build the nation on a sustainable basis towards 2030 and beyond.”

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE