Fuel prices to drop in April

Johannesburg – The price of 95 octane ULP and LRP petrol will drop by 24c/l in Gauteng and by 25c/l at the coast effective from Wednesday, the Central Energy Fund (CEF) said.





The price of 93 octane ULP and LRP petrol would drop by 22c/l in Gauteng and 23c/l at the coast, the CEF said in a statement issued on behalf of the energy department on Saturday.





The wholesale price of diesel – both 0.05 percent and 0.005 percent sulphur – would drop by 10.50c/l in Gauteng and by 10.80c/l at the coast.





The price of illuminating paraffin would drop by 65c/l and the maximum retail price of liquid petroleum gas (LPG) by R1.01 per kg.





The lower prices were because the rand had appreciated against the US dollar during the period under review (February 24 to March 30), on average, when compared to the previous period, the statement said.



