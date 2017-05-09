Gigaba denies Cabinet reshuffle led to the downgrades

Johannesburg - Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba, in his first appearance in Parliament on Tuesday after his appointment at the end of March, denied that the Cabinet reshuffle led to the downgrades last month and a weaker end.

Gigaba told MPs they would do their best to avoid another downgrade.The downgrades came immediately after President Jacob Zuma fired Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan.

The rand also lost more than 10 percent of its value after the reshuffle. However, Gigaba said there were a number of factors that led to the downgrades.