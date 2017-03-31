Who is our new Finance Minister?

Gigaba, who became the Finance Minister after a Midnight Cabinet reshuffle that saw his predecessor Gordhan Pravin ousted and the rand drop to its lowest level since 2015, was appointed Minister of Home Affairs in May 2014, according to that department’s website.

Johannesburg – South Africa’s new Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba hails from the lush Dlinza Forest in the rolling hills of Zululand, where he was born in August 1971.

Prior to being appointed as Minister of Home Affairs, he served as the Minister of Public Enterprises from November 2010.

The site also notes he is also a member of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the African National Congress (ANC); Patron of the OASIS for Hope Hospice, patron of the Tholulwazi Organisation of Youth and was appointed as ministerial representative to the Council of the University of Potchefstroom by former Minister of Education, Prof Kader Asmal in 2001.

Gigaba graduated from the University of Durban-Westville with a Bachelor of Pedagogics (Education) in 1991. He further completed a Master of Arts degree in Social Policy, majoring in Urban Affairs and Policy, in 1993, graduating in 1994, Home Affairs notes.

Home Affairs also notes, in 1997, the UDW Faculty of Education conferred on Gigaba a Certificate of Merit for Outstanding achievements and contribution to faculty and society. In June 2002, the Cuban National University Students Federation awarded him the highest medal awarded to students and youth leaders in Cuba, the Jose' Antonio Echeverrias Medal, at the University of Havana's Aula Matta, it says.

Gigaba has been active in various students and youth organisations and served in different positions in the ANC Youth League. Between 1999 and 2001, he was a Member of Parliament for the ANC and resigned in 2001. He was re-elected to Parliament in 2004.

Wikipedia notes Gigaba is the second born to Reverend Jabulani Gigaba and nurse Nomthandazo Gigaba.

He has three sisters and a brother. Gigaba did his primary school education at Mathonsi Primary School in Mandeni around 1983. He then proceeded to do his high school education at Vryheid State High School in 1988.

Bloomberg reports that, in 2007, he was found to have billed R1 020 rand to his government credit card to buy flowers for his wife. He described the spending as an “administrative” error and repaid the money.

