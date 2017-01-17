Johannesburg - Eskom said on Tuesday that it was making progress in recouping monies owed to it by some municipalities across the country.

Municipalities in the Free State, North West, Northern Cape, Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga owed the power utility billions of rand in unpaid electricity bills.

In a statement, Eskom said it had received payments and signed payment plans with 21 municipalities out of the 34 it had scheduled for supply interruptions. Eskom said the 21 municipalities have had their planned supply interruptions suspended.

Interim chief executive of Eskom, Matshela Koko, said: "We are immensely encouraged by the kind of response we are witnessing presently and would like to thank all the municipalities that have made an effort to pay their accounts, and committed to their payment agreements".

The power utility said it was working closely with all stakeholders to ensure that this happened for the sole benefit of the entire South African economy. Eskom said it would be monitoring the strict adherence to the payment plans and the payment of current accounts of these municipalities and any defaults would result in the interruption of supply without further notice.

However, the power utility said the supply interruptions of electricity to the Naledi Municipality in the North West Province would proceed on Tuesday from 6am to 8am, and 5pm to 7:30pm.

AFRICAN NEWS AGENCY