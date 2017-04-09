Eskom's debt cost concerning

Cape Town - Eskom on Friday downplayed the effect that last week’s ratings decisions by S&P Global Ratings and Moody’s Investor Service would have, with chief financial officer Anoj Singh saying he was confident that the utility was on course to execute the funding plans for the current financial year and the next five years.

S&P lowered its long-term foreign and local currency corporate credit ratings on Eskom from 'BB-' to 'B+' following its decision last week to downgrade South Africa to sub-investment grade. “We believe that the downgrade of the sovereign signals a weakening of the government's ability to provide support to Eskom if needed,” S&P said.

It said, while Eskom had government backing, the predictability of such full and timely support in all circumstances was decreasing. S&P raised concerns about lower than expected tariff increases in the year ending March 31, 2019. It said the lower tariffs would affect the utility's liquidity.