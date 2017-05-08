The story of SA’s green economy





Representatives of the US government in South Africa have partnered with World Bank’s Connect4Climate and GreenCape on a mission “to convert a general public awareness and understanding about renewable energy into tangible action”, according to a statement released by Energy21, an initiative run by the USembassy in Pretoria.





The stated plan is to create jobs, bolster the economy and increase international collaboration. The US consul general in Cape Town, Teddy Taylor, will open the Cape event, the second Exchange Hub. Taylor said: “South Africa’s renewable energy sector has become recognised as one of the country’s most notable success stories over the years.





“It is for this reason that we are using our collective experience to support this sector as it prepares to transition to its next phase of growth in South Africa’s energy future.” The Cape Town workshop aims to equip participants with the communication know-how to “amplify” South Africa’s renewable energy story.





Specifically, explains David Shelby, director of public engagement at the U.S. State Department, “participants will be paired with communications experts to transform their powerful stories into effective content to engage audiences”.









“This is not a once-off event. The conversations generated at the Energy21 Exchange Hub will continue after May with the intention of creating a strong and connected network within South Africa’s renewable energy sector,” said Shelby.





Furthermore, he added, an action plan developed by participants in the Energy21 Exchange Hub would “inform our collective communications efforts throughout 2017”.





- African News Agency (ANA)

