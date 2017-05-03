FSB probing trades ahead of Gordhan's axing

Johannesburg – The Financial Services Board (FSB) is probing certain trades made in the hours before former finance minister Pravin Gordhan was recalled from an investor roadshow and then dismissed, an official said on Tuesday.

The JSE said last month it was probing the trades involving currency futures and would forward its findings to the FSB once they were finalised.

On March 27, news broke that President Jacob Zuma had ordered Gordhan to return immediately from a trip to Britain and the US, roiling local markets. Gordhan was later dismissed in a cabinet reshuffle.