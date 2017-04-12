Resource firms weigh on the bourse

Johannesburg - Diversified resource companies weighed on the bourse on Wednesday as the copper price slid to a one-month low on geopolitical tensions and as hopes of an infrastructure-fuelled boost to US demand faded.

The benchmark JSE Top40 index was down 0.02 percent at 46747.3 points, while the all share index gained 0.03 percent to 53551.31 points.

Anglo American was down 4.97 percent at R199.52, but banks gained from the uptick in sentiment, with the banking index advancing 3percent to 7164 points.