New York Stock Exchange hosts Dr Iqbal Survé and Sekunjalo

On May 17, 1792, twenty-four brokers met under a buttonwood tree on Wall Street and helped found the New York Stock Exchange. Today the New York Stock Exchange celebrated it’s 225th year. The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) hosted Dr Iqbal Surve, Chairperson of Sekunjalo Investment Holdings and a delegation of his executives in New York on this important occassion of the exchange.

Dr Surve was hosted by the NYSE ahead of several potential listings on the exchange of Sekunjalo investments.