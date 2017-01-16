Nairobi - A study into whether any of Kenya’s three mobile operators should be deemed “dominant”, a term used to indicate that one firm has an unfair hold on the market, will be released this week, the government says.

The regulator, Communications Authority of Kenya, ordered the independent study after persistent accusations by the smaller rivals that Safaricom, the biggest network by far, was “dominant”. Safaricom rejects the charge.

It could face stringent operating conditions imposed by the regulator if the study finds abuse of any dominance.

Information and communication minister Joe Mucheru did not divulge the contents of the report but he said the government would abide by its recommendations.

Smaller operators say Safaricom, 40 percent owned by Britain’s Vodafone and 35 percent state-owned, enjoys a dominant position because it accounts for 90 percent of the sector’s revenues in areas such as voice calls and text messages.

Reuters