US bull market runs out of steam

A crack has finally formed in the foundation of the US bull market. Now investors must decide if any structural damage has been done. This year’s hottest stocks, companies from Facebook and Apple to Netflix and Nvidia, buckled on Friday, spurring losses that sent the Nasdaq 100 to its biggest rout relative to the Dow Jones Industrial Average since 2008. Accounts of what spurred it ranged from bearish tweets by a short seller to a cautious note from Goldman Sachs Group. In its most benign interpretation, the sell-off was merely a rotation, counterbalanced by rallies in industries such as banks, energy producers and retailers. But the reversal was enough to spur soul searching among bulls who have watched the market value of Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon.com and Facebook increase by $500billion (R6.45trillion) since December.

FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, file photo, an American flag hangs on the front of the New York Stock Exchange hours after the market closed, in New York. Technology and health care stocks are leading U.S. market indexes slightly higher in early trading on Wall Street, Wednesday, June 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan, File)