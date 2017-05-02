President Zuma welcomes WEF Africa delegates

Durban – South African President Jacob Zuma on Tuesday welcomed delegates to the World Economic Forum on Africa which is scheduled to take place in Durban from 3-5 May.

The delegates, which include Heads of State and Government from the African continent, global captains of industry and commerce and civil society leadership, are set to meet at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre in Durban, under the theme "Achieving inclusive growth: responsive and responsible leadership".

According to a statement from the Presidency, WEF on Africa will deliberate on important issues relating to the achievement of inclusive economic growth globally and with specific focus on Africa.