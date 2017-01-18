Johannesburg - South African Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to lead a government, labour and business delegation on the second day of the annual World Economic Forum in Davos.

In a statement issued by government, GCIS said on Wednesday Team South Africa will share with international delegates how South Africa aims to respond to the theme of “Responsible and Responsive Leadership” at the 46th iteration of this conference.

“The National Development Plan is a key driver of how South Africa will enable the creation of an increasingly equitable and inclusive society,” GCIS says.

It adds Team South Africa convenes in Davos with a view to positioning South Africa as open for business and a globally competitive destination which is committed to:

· Achieving inclusive growth and employment: South Africa at work

· Restoring investor confidence

· Achieving a more supportive business environment

· Actions to support growth and employment

· Refining government spending efficiency

Participants at WEF Davos will grapple with very challenging political and socio-economic issues including changing geopolitics, lowered global economic growth and most importantly, the creation of equitable and inclusive nations, it says.

“Delegates will strongly deliberate on how to respond to the message being communicated by citizens worldwide in that they are increasingly looking to access opportunities for growth and development.”

Ramaphosa will on Wednesday address a session entitled Coalition for African Research and Innovation, lead Team South Africa to the Business Interaction Working Group where South Africa will be positioned as an investment destination of choice, and participate in a discussion, Africa’s Road to Prosperity.

Day three will see him participate in an informal gathering of World Economic Leaders looking at Responsive and Responsible Leadership in a multipolar world.

On Tuesday, the Deputy President attended the opening plenary session of the World Economic Forum being chaired by Professor Klaus Schwab and addressed sessions on Powering Africa; Operationalisation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): Unlocking the Power of Public Private Co-operation.

Team South Africa will engage in a range of bilateral discussions in Davos while also participating in sessions organised by the World Economic Forum, GCIS notes.

