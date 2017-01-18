In a
statement issued by government, GCIS said on Wednesday Team South Africa will
share with international delegates how
“The
National Development Plan is a key driver of how
It adds Team
South Africa convenes in Davos with a view to positioning
· Achieving
inclusive growth and employment:
· Restoring
investor confidence
· Achieving
a more supportive business environment
· Actions
to support growth and employment
· Refining
government spending efficiency
Participants at WEF Davos will grapple with very challenging political and socio-economic issues including changing geopolitics, lowered global economic growth and most importantly, the creation of equitable and inclusive nations, it says.
“Delegates
will strongly deliberate on how to respond to the message being communicated by
citizens worldwide in that they are increasingly looking to access
opportunities for growth and development.”
Ramaphosa
will on Wednesday address a session entitled Coalition for African Research and
Innovation, lead Team South Africa to the Business Interaction Working Group
where South Africa will be positioned as an investment destination of choice,
and participate in a discussion, Africa’s Road to Prosperity.
Day three will
see him participate in an informal gathering of World Economic Leaders looking
at Responsive and Responsible Leadership in a multipolar world.
On Tuesday,
the Deputy President attended the opening plenary session of the World Economic
Forum being chaired by Professor Klaus Schwab and addressed sessions on
Powering Africa; Operationalisation of the Sustainable Development Goals
(SDGs): Unlocking the Power of Public Private Co-operation.
Team South
Africa will engage in a range of bilateral discussions in Davos while also
participating in sessions organised by the World Economic Forum, GCIS notes.
BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE