Amber Rose tightens security after house break-in

An intruder entered her home on Wednesday morning whilst she slept and now the model has hired a number of off-duty cops to guard her house 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Amber Rose has hired security guards to protect her home after it was broken into earlier this week.

Some have been tasked with walking the perimeter whilst one of the guards will be in her house at all times. Amber is also fearful that she now has a stalker and wants one of the guards to accompany her wherever she goes, TMZ reports.

It comes after it was reported that the burglar entered the 33-year-old model's home in the San Fernando Valley through a window in the the kitchen.

They then stayed there for four hours, all whilst Amber was upstairs asleep alongside her mother, son, assistant and bodyguards, who were also asleep in the property. Her assistant had even got up to make something to eat whilst the person was still in the property.

After seeing the broken window, Amber checked the security footage and saw the culprit, before informing the police.

However, it is thought the intruder didn't actually steal anything from the house.

Meanwhile, Amber previously revealed she doesn't know why she is famous and never "really wanted to be a celebrity".

Asked who she admires, she revealed she is inspired by Madonna and her mother, before adding: "And myself. Because I came such a long way. I didn't really want to be a celebrity. It just kind of happened to me.

"Without even asking, the paparazzi is following me around and I'm like, 'I'm just a regular girl from Philly. I don't know why you guys are following me. This is really weird.' And then the entire world is ridiculing me for things I've never even done. It really sucked and it was a very hard time in my life."

Bang Showbiz