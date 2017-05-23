Bond legend loses battle with cancer

The actor's family has revealed that Moore died after a "short, but brave" battle with cancer.

Moore enjoyed a six-decade long career in film, but will forever be remembered for his role as the suave, womanising super-spy 007.

He inhabited the role, most recently brought to life by Daniel Craig, for 12 years and starred in seven Bond films, starting with Live And Let Die in 1973. His other credits include The Man With The Golden Gun (1974), The Spy Who Loved Me (1977), Moonraker (1979), For Your Eyes Only (1981), Octopussy (1983) and A View To A Kill (1985).

Despite his iconic status, Moore remained very humble, crediting his successful career to "luck".

'When I started 70 odd years ago I was told that to be a success you’ve got to have talent, personality and luck,' he said.

'I’ve had 99.9 percent luck and the other miniscule percentage would be having had the luck to have a little bit of talent, being able to stand upright and that’s it. It’s all luck.

'It’s no good being the best actor in the world if nobody sees you because you didn’t happen to be there at the right day when a part was being cast."

Moore's family announced his passing in a statement which read: "It is with a heavy heart that we must announce our loving father, Sir Roger Moor, has passed away today in Switzerland after a short but brave battle with cancer. the love with which he was surrounded in his final days was so great it cannot be quantified in words alone.

"We know our own love and admiration will be magnified many times over, across the world, by people who knew him for his films, his television shows and his passionate work for UNICEF which he considered to be his greatest achievement."

RIP to the Best Bond of them all. Sir Roger Moore pic.twitter.com/VFQyn34jlU — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) May 23, 2017

RIP Sir Roger Moore - James Bond legend pic.twitter.com/TdVO9IDa0f — Dan Clifford (@DanCliffordCTFC) May 23, 2017

Rest in peace Sir Roger Moore, what a tragic day it’s been pic.twitter.com/WpA91kzENp — Ross Hornby (@djh3max) May 23, 2017

Oh no.

As if today wasn't already sad enough.

RIP Sir Roger Moore, 89.

A wonderful actor & lovely man. pic.twitter.com/MHi2A6jvTQ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 23, 2017

Tributes started to pour in for the legendary actor:

IOL