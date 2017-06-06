Kourtney Kardashian 'furious' with Scott Disick

A source said: "Kourtney is furious about Scott's recent actions and is taking time to figure out the next step for their family."

The 38-year-old TV star – who has kids Mason, seven, Penelope, four, and Reign, two, with her ex-boyfriend – is reportedly angered by Scott's self-indulgent lifestyle, which has recently seen him mingling with the likes of Bella Thorne, Chloe Bartoli and Ella Ross.

Another insider claimed that Scott, 34, has been "hooking up with a lot of different girls" – but he is isn't dating anyone in particular.

It has also been suggested that the reality TV star has been romancing Chloe in response to Kourtney's burgeoning relationship with Younes Bendjima.

The insider told E! Online: "Scott has been secretly hooking up with Chloe Bartoli for over three months now, and Kourtney knows this is a ploy to get back at her for being with [Younes] Bendjima."

What's more, the second source claimed that Scott's party-fuelled lifestyle can be traced back to his need to "constantly feel loved, and since he's not getting that from Kourtney, he justifies what he's doing – the partying and the girls".

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Kourtney "has had enough" with Scott, following his flirtatious behaviour during a recent holiday in Cannes, France.

A source said: "Scott has gone off the deep end again ... for a few weeks now ... This is something that Scott has struggled with for years, and something Kourtney has dealt with since she has known Scott. When Scott starts partying, he can't stop. There is no middle ground for Scott – it's go all in or none at all. This is how he has always been.

"[Scott] goes into the dark, depressed stages [and he] turns to partying for help ... Kourtney has had enough and does not want him around the kids until he can figure his own problems out. [She knows Scott is] a good father and never wanted to punish the kids with not seeing their father. The kids are getting older, especially Mason, where they know that something is wrong."