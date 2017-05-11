Kylie Jenner receives oxygen for altitude sickness

Kylie Jenner had to receive oxygen after suffering with altitude sickness during a trip to Peru on Tuesday (09.05.17).

Kylie Jenner attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between exhibition on Monday, May 1, 2017, in New York. Picture: AP

The 19-year-old beauty documented her doctor treating her, who explained that there was nothing to worry about and that it is quite normal for people to suffer with dizziness and nausea so high above sea level, on Snapchat.

In one clip on the video app, her doctor said: "At this altitude of 11,000 feet above sea level, you can feel nauseous, have headaches, feel like you're having the worst hangover ever.

"Kylie's getting oxygen so she'll feel better."

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star was in the capital of Peru, Lima, where she and her mother Kris Jenner, 61, had met children being treated at the Smile Train medical facility, which the brunette beauty is an ambassador of.

The non-profit foundation specialises in giving youngsters free surgeries to repair cleft lip among other things.

Prior to heading out to Peru, Kylie watched her boyfriend perform at Rolling Loud Festival in Bayfront Park in Miami, California on Sunday (07.05.17).

Kylie and her rapper beau were said to be "super into each other" when they were spotted getting "intimate" at Boston's Bijou nightclub last month.

The cosmetics beauty businesswoman – who split from 'Rack City' rapper Tyga last month after almost three years together – was seen by club-goers dancing the night away as the 25-year-old musician made an appearance at the hotspot for his birthday.

At the time, an onlooker said: "He was definitely looking for something intimate.

"They also talked a lot. Like, actually having a conversation. They were dancing at the club. They were definitely super into each other. He didn't really perform, he just showed up and partied. They left in the same car too."

The pair have reportedly been dating since they attended Coachella Festival together.