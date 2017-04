Cassper Nyovest is set to open his new Family Tree merchandise store in Newtown, Johannesburg on 27 April 2017.

The Tito Mboweni shared a video on Snapchat showing him as his team getting the store for the big opening next week.









Industry peers such as Black Coffee and Riky Rick have both tweeted out their support for the local rapper's newest venture.





His new album, Thuto, is set to be released on the following week after the store opening.