Celebs show appreciation to MOM!

Even though Mother's Day should be celebrated every single day, we take time out every year for that one special day in honour of our heroins, mothers.

It’s hard to imagine what the world would be like if mothers were to go strike for a week, it would be dreadful, right?

We asked some of the local stars, Chris Jafta, Proverb, Shashi Naidoo to share special messages for their mothers.

"Life doesn't come with a manual, it comes with a mother. Everything I know, I learnt from my mom and she is my greatest inspiration. She has always taught me that life is not about winning or losing, as long as you do your best. I am so lucky to have her by my side as my biggest cheerleader." said Creative Director Taryn Louche.

Top Billing presenter Chris Jaftha may look all macho, but he is a softy at heart. He said his mother puts everyone first and wants only the best for him and his brothers.

“My mom wants everyone to succeed especially her sons, and we don't always get to say thank you for everything that she does. We love her more than she knows.”

Chris reveals that he was taught not to wait for a specific day to show love and appreciation.

“Although to us in the Jaftha family,we are taught to celebrate each other everyday and that we don't have to wait for a specific day. We've been taught to live in the present,learn from the past and prepare for the future,” he added.





Rapper and Idols host Proverb honoured two important women in his life, his mother and grandmother.

"I was raised by my grandmother and mother. From my grandmother I leant discipline and selflessness while from my mother I learnt the relentless pursuit of a higher and better self."

Media personality Francois Louw thanks his mother for “encouraging” him to “laugh at himself”.

“I would like to thank my mother for always encouraging me to be kind and patient, but the best thing to believe in myself and never give up. She gave me every opportunity to be creative and explore my own path. She also encouraged me to laugh at myself – life is too short! She has always encouraged me to keep going; to find a way no matter what obstacle was in my path."

Louw, admits that he is “lucky” to have a mother who encourages him to “never admit how much the shoes cost.”

“She also encouraged me to never admit how much the shoes cost. I thank my lucky stars that I have such a wonderful mother. I love you very much!”.

High Roller’s actress Mayuri Naidu thanks her mother for all that she is and for being her “rock.”

“I know every child will think this of their parent, but this woman is honestly my strength, my role model, my rock and my inspiration. I have seen her work a full time job, cook and care for her family all whilst making it look effortless.

When I was younger all I wanted to do was look like her. Now, if I am even a tenth of the mother, daughter .wife and person she is, I will consider myself incredibly successful. Thank you mum, for all that you do and for all that you are."

Afternoon Express host Danilo Acquisto is inspired by his mother’s hard work and "determination".

"My mom came from humble beginnings. Her parents were refugees and her sisters and her had to raise their Prader Willi Syndrome brother. She's now an executive head at St Andrew's in Johannesburg. Her determination, leadership and passion has inspired me to be the best version of myself and to always fight for the needs of others especially when I'm tired myself."

Actress and television presenter Shashi Naidoo describes her mother as "light" and she her inspiration.

"My mother is a light and her love touches everyone she meets. She inspires people to do their best and not allow circumstances to hold them back.She gave me my passion, drive and dedication.

Hope all the mothers enjoy their special day!

IOL