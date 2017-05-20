LOOK: A sneak peek inside Beyoncé's baby shower

The 'Formation' hitmaker's closest pals – including Serena Williams and her Destiny's Child bandmates, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams – were seen arriving at the private residence in Beverly Hills in limousines.

Beyoncé celebrated the impending arrival of her twins with a baby shower on Saturday.

Once inside, the group – which also included Beyoncé's mother Tina Lawson and the singer's daughter Blue Ivy – enjoyed the African themed decor and the various facilities put on by the hosts including a pool party with lifeguards, pool rafts and a lemonade bar for the children.

A source told E! News: "The party was very family friendly with Blue Ivy and lots of her friends running around the grounds of the estate. There was a huge tent erected on the property where most of the shower took place.

"The decor was African themed and very colorful with lounge seating areas, floor pillows and rugs on the floor. The tables had lanterns, wooden elephants and pink and white roses for centerpieces. There was also a henna tattoo artist and African dancers and drummers walking around. A huge soul food buffet was served for a late lunch."

Beyoncé's baby bump was decorated with Henna and the star wore a sarong, which was wrapped around her waist, as well as a scarf wrapped around her head.

Tina shared some photos and videos of the party, which was dubbed the "Carter push party".

Uploading a video of the guests on Instagram, she captioned it: "All theses beautiful ladies at The Carter Push party! (sic)"

In the short clip, music blares through the speakers as guests mingle with each other near the buffet, which can be seen in the background.

