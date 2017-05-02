P. Diddy lounges on the #MetGala red carpet

The Revolt owner stole the show at the 2017 Met Gala when he decided to take a break on the Met Gala stairs.
Accompanied by his stunning girlfriend Cassie, Combs made quite the impression when he took a seat on the stairs.
Fashion enthusiasts couldn't help but applaud Combs for being extra and here are some of the responses:
UPDATE: P Diddy is living his best life #MetGala pic.twitter.com/FWUU7bTOD4
P.Diddy at the #MetGala right now is every man whose wife, girlfriend or daughter said she was just "going for a quick look" in ZARA pic.twitter.com/kLQGbJ84Zo
P Diddy at the #MetGala like the time you took too much speed, collapsed in front of your mum and made out you were meant to be on floor. pic.twitter.com/PHCyzbxhBU
The Artist Formerly Known As Puffy, Puff Daddy, P.Diddy, and Diddy, Currently Known As Sean Formerly Standing Currently Laying Down #MetGala pic.twitter.com/qDCjiulWaT
No matter how extra you think you are you will never be P Diddy at the #metgala extra pic.twitter.com/u6MlHg24Tf
P. Diddy doing the most. #metgala pic.twitter.com/TzJSpRaPhL
Diddy is so extra, but I love it. 😁#metgala https://t.co/5aSj5dMe2I
