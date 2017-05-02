CLOSE X
P. Diddy lounges on the #MetGala red carpet

Hip Hop legend Sean "P. Diddy" Combs got tired of waiting for photos and decided to lounge on the Met Gala red carpet.

The Revolt owner stole the show at the 2017 Met Gala when he decided to take a break on the Met Gala stairs.

Accompanied by his stunning girlfriend Cassie, Combs made quite the impression when he took a seat on the stairs.

Sean Combs attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between exhibition on Monday, May 1, 2017, in New York.Picture: AP

I was getting tired so I laid down on the stairs!!! #METGALA

A post shared by DIDDY (@diddy) on

Fashion enthusiasts couldn't help but applaud Combs for being extra and here are some of the responses:

