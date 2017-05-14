CLOSE X
Scott Disick: I'm a sex addict

Celeb News

The 33-year-old reality TV star has admitted to being addicted to love-making during a candid conversation with Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and his ex.

Scott Disick. Picture: Instagram

Speaking on 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians', Scott confessed: "I'm a sex addict. I'm a f***ed up, horrible sex addict."

Scott acknowledged his problem after he angered the Kardashians by bringing another woman with him on a family vacation in Costa Rica earlier this year.

Kourtney, 38, confronted Scott about the decision, calling his behaviour "disrespectful".

She said: "On a family vacation, don't you think it's inappropriate and disrespectful?

"To me, to your kids and to all my family? There's a level of respect and appropriateness that should just be known, but apparently, it's not."

Ready for part two of our Costa Rica family vacation!! 9/8c tonight on E! #KUWTK #family #kuwtksunday

A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on


Kourtney also rubbished Scott's explanation, accusing him of "playing the victim".

The brunette beauty split from Scott in 2015 and has claimed he was to blame for their break-up.

She explained: "You had your chance. I thought we were spending our whole lives together, and I've done everything I can."

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick. Picture: Instagram

Scott's claims of being a sex addict prompted a similar reaction from Khloe, who slammed the party-loving star before she poured a glass of water over his head.

Khloe said: "If you need to get your d**k wet that badly, then get your f***ing d**k wet."

Meanwhile, Kourtney subsequently admitted she needed to tell Scott that there was no chance of them ever rekindling their romance.

She shared: "Scott's so lucky, because I am the coolest baby mama on the planet. The stuff that he's done and I still allow him to come on our family trips?

"I just feel like I need to have a conversation with him just to finally say we will never be back together. It's probably better for both of us."

