Scott Disick: I'm a sex addict

The 33-year-old reality TV star has admitted to being addicted to love-making during a candid conversation with Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and his ex.

Speaking on 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians', Scott confessed: "I'm a sex addict. I'm a f***ed up, horrible sex addict."

Scott acknowledged his problem after he angered the Kardashians by bringing another woman with him on a family vacation in Costa Rica earlier this year.

Kourtney, 38, confronted Scott about the decision, calling his behaviour "disrespectful".

She said: "On a family vacation, don't you think it's inappropriate and disrespectful?

"To me, to your kids and to all my family? There's a level of respect and appropriateness that should just be known, but apparently, it's not."

Kourtney also rubbished Scott's explanation, accusing him of "playing the victim".

The brunette beauty split from Scott in 2015 and has claimed he was to blame for their break-up.

She explained: "You had your chance. I thought we were spending our whole lives together, and I've done everything I can."

Scott's claims of being a sex addict prompted a similar reaction from Khloe, who slammed the party-loving star before she poured a glass of water over his head.

Khloe said: "If you need to get your d**k wet that badly, then get your f***ing d**k wet."

Meanwhile, Kourtney subsequently admitted she needed to tell Scott that there was no chance of them ever rekindling their romance.

She shared: "Scott's so lucky, because I am the coolest baby mama on the planet. The stuff that he's done and I still allow him to come on our family trips?

"I just feel like I need to have a conversation with him just to finally say we will never be back together. It's probably better for both of us."