Will Katy and Taylor ever get back together?

The 32-year-old singer and the ‘Blank Space’ hitmaker have been embroiled in a feud since Taylor claimed the ‘Bon Appetite’ singer pinched three of her backing dancers from her ‘Red’ tour in 2012, and Katy has now said she’s tired of the fighting.

In 2014, Taylor released single ‘Bad Blood’ which was believed to be about her feud with Katy, and now the star has seemingly retaliated with new single ‘Swish Swish’, which is also reportedly about their battle.

Speaking about her new single in relation to the 27-year-old star, Katy said: "That's true, there is a situation. Honestly, it's really like she started it and it's time for her to finish it.”

Ariana Grande concert explosion: 19 dead, 59 injured

And Katy claims she “tried to talk” to the blonde beauty about the feud some time ago, but claims she “wouldn’t speak” to her.

Katy added: "She wouldn't speak to me. I do the right thing anytime that it feels like a fumble. It was a full shut-down and then she writes a song about me and I'm like 'OK, cool, cool, cool. That's how you wanna deal with it?’"

The ‘Roar’ hitmaker admits that her new single is a direct “reaction” to Taylor’s, as she says the star has to learn about “the law of cause and effect”.

She continued: "But, what I wanna say is that I'm ready for that B.S. to be done. Now, there is the law of cause and effect. You do something and there's going to be a reaction. And trust me daddy, there's going to be a reaction. It's all about karma.”

But Katy doesn’t want to fight with Taylor any longer, as she believes that women need to come together in order to “heal the world”.

Speaking to James Corden during an episode of ‘The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special’, Katy said: "I think personally that women together, not divided, and like none of this petty s**t. Women together will heal the world." –

Bang Showbiz