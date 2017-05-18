Metro FM shakes things up #Reshuffle

After a raft of defections by popular DJs like Glen Lewis and Tbo-Touch, the station clearly isn't about to rest on its laurels, and is injecting fresh energy into one of it's most popular elements, the Sunday Love Movement.

Metro FM announced its new weekend line-up, which includes veteran DJ Msizi Shembe, the new kid on the block MO-G, and the Queen of Jazz moving to a new slot.

Armed with more than two decades of radio experience, the legendary Shembe commands the airwaves from 12pm to 3pm with his brand new show called The Sunday Soul Therapy.

There'll be more "music that soothes the soul" from former Kaya FM DJ MO-G, who joined the Metro FM family 3 weeks ago with his Saturday breakfast show called the ‘Week-ender’. He will now also host Sunday Night Love with Mo-G between 6pm and 9pm.

The Queen of Jazz Nothemba Madumo will wrap up the Sunday offering with contemporary and African Jazz between 9pm and midnight on the Urban Jazz show.

Meanwhile, on Saturday evenings between 18:00-22:00, DJ Speedsta and LootLove will host the all new hip hop show called ‘Absolute HIPHOP’. This is billed as an all-encompassing hip hop show that looks at trends, fashion, breaking hip hop news and the future of the hip hop genre.

IOL