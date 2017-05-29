SAMA23: Kwesta, Amanda Black, Nasty C win big

Babes Wodumo who previously threatened to boycott the SAMAs, if she had to walk away with no gong - the Wololo hitmaker walked away empty handed. She however closed the show with an explosive performance despite the disappointing outcome.
Black Motion walked away with awards for Best Duo/Group and Best Dance Album. Dr Malinga won Best Kwaito Album, Vusi Nova was awarded Best Afro-pop Album and GoodLuck walked away with the gong for Best Pop Album.
Gospel sensations Lebo Sekgobela , Dr Tumi, Neyi Zimu and Jerusalema E Ncha delivered a powerful and spirited gospel medley.