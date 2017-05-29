SAMA23: Kwesta, Amanda Black, Nasty C win big

The winners of the 23rd South African Music Awards (Samas) were announced during a star-studded evening at Sun City over the weekend.

Hosted by comedienne Tumi Morake and choreographer Somizi Mhlongo, rapper Kwesta and Afro-pop vocalist Amanda Black dominated the night, with four trophies each at the ceremony.





Kwesta picked up awards for the Best Male Artist of the Year, Best Rap Album, Highest Airplay and Best Collaboration.





Amanda Black won Best Newcomer, Best Female Artist, Best R&B/Soul/Reggae Album and Best Album. These wins all come on the strength of her debut album, Amazulu.

Amanda. Picture: Matthews Baloyi





Despite controversies around the Metros, Nasty C secured the much coveted Record of the Year award with his song Hell Naw - and yes this was voted for by the public.



Your #SAMA23 Record of the Year winner is Nasty C- Hell Naw pic.twitter.com/zOaM5zaqzr — The SA Music Awards (@TheSAMAs) May 27, 2017

Babes Wodumo who previously threatened to boycott the SAMAs, if she had to walk away with no gong - the Wololo hitmaker walked away empty handed. She however closed the show with an explosive performance despite the disappointing outcome.









Black Motion walked away with awards for Best Duo/Group and Best Dance Album. Dr Malinga won Best Kwaito Album, Vusi Nova was awarded Best Afro-pop Album and GoodLuck walked away with the gong for Best Pop Album.





Gospel sensations Lebo Sekgobela , Dr Tumi, Neyi Zimu and Jerusalema E Ncha delivered a powerful and spirited gospel medley.

Lebo Sekgobela. Picture: Matthews Baloyi





Somgaga and Tumi did a sterling job: You kept us entertained and laughing!Thank you for making #SAMA23 a Master Class for the rest!!💃🏽💃🏽 pic.twitter.com/3luigIrRgt

Kwesta. Picture: Matthews Baloyi

Well done to all the winners!





