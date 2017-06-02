Rob Kardashian denies dating Mehgan James

The 30-year-old Arthur George sock designer has endured a turbulent relationship with ex-fiancée Blac Chyna – who he has six-month-old daughter Dream with – and while reports claim the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashains' star has moved on from his former partner and has sparked up a relationship with the 26-year-old reality star, he has taken to social media to confirm the rumours are not true.

The dark-haired hunk tweeted: "Wait reading online about some chick I'm dating Megan something. Not true never even met her or heard of her before (sic)."

The Arthur George sock designer also shared his Twitter post on Instagram, which he captioned with a string of crying with laughter emoji faces.

The 'Bad Girl's Club' star has also re-tweeted Rob's post to prove the pair are not romantically linked.

😂😂😭😭 A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jun 1, 2017 at 6:47pm PDT

Following Rob's split from the 29-year-old glamour model – who also has four-year-old son King Cairo from her previous relationship with rapper Tyga – earlier this year the Kardashian/ Jenner brood have become fearful Rob will start "another destructive relationship".

Speaking to PEOPLE about Rob's love life, a source said: "Now that Rob finally got away from the Chyna drama, they don't want him to to start another destructive relationship."

Although Rob and Blac – whose real name is Angela Renée White – have been looking cosy on social media in recent weeks, insiders insist the pair are not back together, and are merely acting civil for the sake of their daughter as they are believed to be co-parenting their child together following their break-up.

A source previously claimed: "They are co-parenting and independently working on themselves but they're more cordial now than they have been, which is why they hung out recently. But by no means are they back together."

Bang Showbiz