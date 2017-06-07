CLOSE X
The A - B book of Queen B is a hit!

Media personality Bonang Matheba's ‘brand new book is finally’ here.

Bonang took to Twitter just a few hours ago to announce that her new book is now available for pre-order online.

The Top billing star took the snap of the cover, with the caption”....years in the making! Finally my brand new book, From A to B is now available for pre-order.... @ExclusiveBooks”

The book unfolds the journey of a little girl who grew up girl up in the little town of Mafikeng and now she finds her face next international star Halle Berry's in a worldwide Revlon campaign.

In her book, Matheba shares some most important lessons in life, her journey that saw her become a successful businesswoman, brand ambassador and television personality.

The book will take the readers into Matheba's life that has never been shared in public before.

Fans started celebrating the arrival of this long awaited book:

Shortly after the announcement, the book was sold out!

