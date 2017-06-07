The A - B book of Queen B is a hit!

Bonang took to Twitter just a few hours ago to announce that her new book is now available for pre-order online.

Media personality Bonang Matheba's ‘brand new book is finally’ here.

The Top billing star took the snap of the cover, with the caption”....years in the making! Finally my brand new book, From A to B is now available for pre-order.... @ExclusiveBooks”

The book unfolds the journey of a little girl who grew up girl up in the little town of Mafikeng and now she finds her face next international star Halle Berry's in a worldwide Revlon campaign.

In her book, Matheba shares some most important lessons in life, her journey that saw her become a successful businesswoman, brand ambassador and television personality.

The book will take the readers into Matheba's life that has never been shared in public before.

Fans started celebrating the arrival of this long awaited book:

So proud of you gorgeous!!! Can't believe this dream you've been talking about, you finally get to share with everyone.Amazing! @bonang_m pic.twitter.com/fEXWc3xCVI — Lorna Maseko (@Lorns_Maseko) June 7, 2017

You are such an inspiration. I look up to you in so many ways. Def putting out my last cent for this one — Lerato Mthisi (@Leera_mthisi) June 7, 2017

@bonang_m One can only applaud and admire the work ethic.



Congratulations on the book Miss Matheba! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/xUfJXGaTo3 — Maps Maponyane (@MapsMaponyane) June 7, 2017

@thabisobonita I think you guys just crashed the EB site! pic.twitter.com/0PK6ZpTx5q — IG: MissBee_nana (@Bee_nana) June 7, 2017

Wooohoooooo!!! WE SOLD OUT!!! 100 more added!!! 👑 https://t.co/ApWGuFUcqI — Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) June 7, 2017

Signed pre-ordered copies ran out & Queen B said she'd sign a 100 more. @_BlackBirdBooks and @bonang_m doing the things. 🔥 🔥 🔥 pic.twitter.com/OoPzn2LnbX — Miers Porgan (@LeXhosaGuy) June 7, 2017

Shortly after the announcement, the book was sold out!