Polygamy: up close and personal

Musa Mseleku, 43, let thousands of viewers into his home(s), where he stays with his four wives and 10 children.

On Thursday night, Mzansi Magic debuted its new reality show, Uthando Nes’thembu – a show about a Kwa-Zulu Natal man and his polygamous marriage.

Mseleku said he chose polygamy because he would like to have 20 children.

His wives described Mseleku as a very loving, humble and respectful man who provides for his family and indeed he provides for them.

Although there was no mention of what the he does for a living, one thing’s for sure, the man is rolling in dough.

All of his wives live in their own separate luxury home and each has two posh cars. Mseleku said none of them have to worry about diesel or petrol or mechanical issues as the family has an in-house mechanic. Talk about good life problems!

The children have their own designated driver to take them to school and wherever else they want to go. In the episode, one of Mseleku’s sons called the driver to bring one of the SUV’s around so they could go for ice cream.

Mseleku admitted that polygamy was not easy but said money made things alot easier as it enables him to afford to take good care of his family.

Though he did not reveal the exact number, Mseleku said he has more than 15 cars and all of them have personalised plates written: Thanxma.

This is in honour of his mother who passed on after a long illness.

Musa spends some time teaching his sons about respect, hard work and their late grandmother. #UthandoNesthembu pic.twitter.com/k1OZVeZnEb — Mzansi Magic (@Mzansimagic) May 18, 2017

In a moving speech to his two sons, Mseleku explained how, as a young man he took care of his ailing mother; bathing, dressing and feeding her until her final moments. He said his mother told him he would never be poor in life and she was right.

Twitter detectives found out that amongst other things, Mseleku is an author.

#UthandoNesthembu Is Musa Mseleku also an author? I look forward to the next episode. Interesting pic.twitter.com/RkwkhpGoRn — Kwakha (@BongiMbobo) May 18, 2017





Tweeps seem to have a mixed reaction about subject:

#uthandonesthembu It's more a case of women willing to share the money than to share the man. Remove the money - no one stays. — Save SA (@Ladygee313) May 19, 2017

Some men cant even husband correctly to one wife and 1 kid, this guy is killing it with 4 wives and 10 kids #UthandoNesthembu pic.twitter.com/QkfNrSqg7I — The Instigator (@AmBlujay) May 18, 2017

#Uthandonesthembu y'all are so weak😂 Cars and mansions has you now wanting polygamy? pic.twitter.com/ePsx8Oeo4P — Portia Gumede (@portiagumedesa) May 18, 2017

#MusaMseleku giving all poor guys who are planning #sthembu tough time' Polygamist wife's will have high expectatios now #Uthandonesthembu — Uneducated_Ruralist (@LennoxMaluleka) May 19, 2017

MaKhumalo says MaNgwabe should recommend a fifth wife for her duties. Is it time for a new addition to the Mseleku family? #UthandoNesthembu pic.twitter.com/ddMRAK7xng — Mzansi Magic (@Mzansimagic) May 18, 2017

