A toast to Blueberry and Goat Cheese Toast: recipe

Blueberry and Goat Cheese Toast With Lemon Thyme Butter (Serves 2)

We're getting better and better at putting Things on Toast, a culinary category that's hard to beat for its versatility. Some spreads applied thin can boost flavor while creating a protective layer between crisp surface and squishy toppings. Good loaves of unsliced bread allow us to control the degree of thickness that's desired/required. And when we're eating and running, we pack the toast and its adornments separately to ensure a satisfactory portion.

Blueberry and Goat Cheese Toast With Lemon Thyme Butter. Photo by Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post.

The base spread of lemon- thyme butter makes all the difference here, flavour-wise.

Ingredients

1 1/2½ tsp fresh lemon thyme leaves, minced (from 4 sprigs)

1 tablespoonbs unsalted butter, at room temperature

Pinch of sea salt

2 thin slices multigrain bread, toasted and warm

63g total

56g (½ cup) soft goat cheese

56g (½ cup) fresh blueberries, some cut in half (stemmed and rinsed)

1 tablespoontbs honey

Use a fork to whisk together the lemon thyme leaves, butter and salt in a small bowl, until well incorporated.

Spread the mixture on one side of each piece of warm toast.

Once the butter has melted a bit, gently spread the goat cheese on each buttered slice of toast.

Scatter the blueberries on each portion, then drizzle each one with honey.

Serve immediately.

