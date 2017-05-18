A toast to Blueberry and Goat Cheese Toast: recipe

Blueberry and Goat Cheese Toast With Lemon Thyme Butter (Serves 2)
The base spread of lemon- thyme butter makes all the difference here, flavour-wise.
Ingredients
1 1/2½ tsp fresh lemon thyme leaves, minced (from 4 sprigs)
1 tablespoonbs unsalted butter, at room temperature
Pinch of sea salt
2 thin slices multigrain bread, toasted and warm
(63g total)
56g (½ cup) soft goat cheese
56g (½ cup) fresh blueberries, some cut in half (stemmed and rinsed)
1 tablespoontbs honey
Use a fork to whisk together the lemon thyme leaves, butter and salt in a small bowl, until well incorporated.
Spread the mixture on one side of each piece of warm toast.
Once the butter has melted a bit, gently spread the goat cheese on each buttered slice of toast.
Scatter the blueberries on each portion, then drizzle each one with honey.
Serve immediately.
The Washington Post