Johannesburg - Motorists can expect additional delays when using the double-decker bridge section on the M1.

There will be more lane restrictions from Thursday while the bridge reconstruction continues for the next three weeks.

Johannesburg Road Agency managing director Sean Phillips said: “We apologise for the inconvenience whilst this essential bridge reconstruction work is being undertaken. Work will reduce future flooding and safeguard the bridge’s structure for many years to come.

“Motorists are urged to familiarise themselves with the lane reductions during off-peak and peak times, plan their routes in advance to avoid delays and to consider alternative routes.”

The bridge reconstruction includes structural repairs, rehabilitation and maintenance to bridge beams, asphalt surfacing, expansion joints, drainage systems and the installation of new road signs.

Alternative transport

To ensure the project reaches completion in the shortest amount of time with minimal impact to motorists, most of the repairs are presently being carried out at night to avoid traffic disruption.

The city’s Rea Vaya bus rapid transit system, Metrobus, Metrorail, Gautrain and taxis may be considered as alternative transportation for commuters.

Traffic applications that can be downloaded from Google Maps and the media will provide alerts on possible traffic jams and delays, said Phillips.

The lane restrictions include:

Northbound - current lane closures on the M1 double-decker section: two lanes out of the four lanes northbound within the double-decker section are closed; this is reduced to the closure of one lane during peak hour traffic

Southbound - starting on Thursday for a three-week period, one lane out of the four lanes southbound within the double-decker section will be closed.

Follow JRA for the latest developments, journey planning tips, alternative routes, and traffic advisories via:

Website: www.jra.rrg.za

Twitter: @MyJra

Facebook: Johannesburg Roads Agency

E-mail: [email protected]

JRA Find&Fix moblie app

The Star

