Axed Hawks boss Ntlemeza digs in his heels

Politics
Johannesburg - Axed Hawks boss General Berning Ntlemeza had not vacated his office as he viewed himself as still very much in charge of the elite crime-fighting unit, his lawyer Comfort Ngidi said on Tuesday.

This despite last week’s ruling by the high court in Pretoria that Ntlemeza be removed immediately as the Hawks boss. But he has dug in his heels, saying only Parliament can fire him.

Speaking to The Star on Tuesday, Ngidi said Ntlemeza would report for duty on Monday next week as he was taking the matter to the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Berning Ntlemeza is appealing his dismissal, according to his lawyer.

However, Police Minister Fikile Mbalula, who has already appointed Ntlemeza’s replacement, Lieutenant-General Yolisa Matakata, has reportedly called on Ntlemeza to respect his decision to sack him.

Ngidi said that section 18 of Superior Courts Act 10 of 2013 “gives us automatic right of appealing the court’s decision. We don’t have to ask for permission. By operation of section 18, General Ntlemeza is still in office. That’s how we interpret it. He will be back on Monday next week.”

@luyolomkentane

Political Bureau

