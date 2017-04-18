Axed Hawks boss Ntlemeza digs in his heels

This despite last week’s ruling by the high court in Pretoria that Ntlemeza be removed immediately as the Hawks boss. But he has dug in his heels, saying only Parliament can fire him.
Speaking to The Star on Tuesday, Ngidi said Ntlemeza would report for duty on Monday next week as he was taking the matter to the Supreme Court of Appeal.
However, Police Minister Fikile Mbalula, who has already appointed Ntlemeza’s replacement, Lieutenant-General Yolisa Matakata, has reportedly called on Ntlemeza to respect his decision to sack him.
Ngidi said that section 18 of Superior Courts Act 10 of 2013 “gives us automatic right of appealing the court’s decision. We don’t have to ask for permission. By operation of section 18, General Ntlemeza is still in office. That’s how we interpret it. He will be back on Monday next week.”
Political Bureau