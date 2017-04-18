Axed Hawks boss Ntlemeza digs in his heels

Johannesburg - Axed Hawks boss General Berning Ntlemeza had not vacated his office as he viewed himself as still very much in charge of the elite crime-fighting unit, his lawyer Comfort Ngidi said on Tuesday.

This despite last week’s ruling by the high court in Pretoria that Ntlemeza be removed immediately as the Hawks boss. But he has dug in his heels, saying only Parliament can fire him.

Speaking to The Star on Tuesday, Ngidi said Ntlemeza would report for duty on Monday next week as he was taking the matter to the Supreme Court of Appeal.