Former SABC board chairperson Ellen Zandile Tshabalala was roasted by MPs on Friday accusing her of running the SABC to ground and endorsing the appointment of Hlaudi Mtsoeneng.

Members of the ad hoc committee demanded answers from Tshabalala on the sale of SABC archives to Multichoice for R550 million.

Tshabalala was also asked by MPs to make a written submission to the committee by Monday on her claims that politicians interfered from the affairs of the SABC.



Tshabalala said the SACP, ANC and DA grossly interfered in the SABC.

But committee chairman Vincent Smith said her evidence of political interference contradicted that of another former SABC board chairman Ben Ngubane.

This was after Ngubane earlier told MPs there was no interference by politicians in the running of the SABC.

However, Tshabalala maintained there was political interference.

She also denied claims by MPs that she bullied former board members in the appointment of Motsoeneng in July 2014.

