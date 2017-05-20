Lotto chairman back with a bang

“I don’t know why it is that when you’re the chairman of an entity you have to have a certain degree before you are regarded as being qualified,” he said.

“Look at what is happening at the SABC and SAA. They got irregular expenditure and many other things. At the National Lotteries Commission, we got a clean audit last year,” Nevhutanda said.

Johannesburg - National Lotteries Commission’s board chairperson Alfred Nevhutanda has defended his re-appointment and scoffed at criticism by the official opposition that he is not suitable to continue serving in the position.

Professor Ntshengedzeni Alfred Nevhutanda is the chairperson of the National Lotteries Commission. File picture: Supplied

Professor Ntshengedzeni Alfred Nevhutanda is the chairperson of the National Lotteries Commission. File picture: Supplied

Nevhutanda made these comments after the DA objected to a recommendation by Parliament’s trade and industry committee that he continue serving as the chairperson. He came out top of the three shortlisted candidates interviewed by the committee last week.

Committee chairwoman Joanmarie Fubbs said Nevhutanda came across as the strongest candidate in the interviews.

“He came across as confident and had a clear vision as to how the current challenges facing the commission should be addressed.”

She said the National Lotteries Commission, under his watch, had managed to develop the necessary control mechanisms which led to a turnaround and an unqualified audit opinion.

Fubbs noted that Nevhutanda had already served a term of five years and is two-and-a-half years into his second term.

“The term is normally five years and, according to legislation, not more than two terms of five years each can be served.

“The committee therefore recommends to the Minister of Trade and Industry that Professor Nevhutanda serve the remainder of the legislative term and not a five-year term from the date of this latest appointment.”

However, the DA’s Dean Macpherson said the ANC had bulldozed Nevhutanda’s reappointment “despite his chequered and controversial past”.

“The DA has therefore submitted parliamentary questions to Minister Rob Davies, requesting his record of decision to recommend Professor Nevhutanda to be on the short list considered by the portfolio committee,” Macpherson said.

The national lottery, under Nevhutanda, had previously been criticised for the the R40million it gave towards the so-called “Kissing festival” organised by the National Youth Development Board in 2010.

It had also awarded a R1m grant towards Cosatu’s birthday bash in 2011.

Political Bureau