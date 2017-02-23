Cape Town - The appointment of Brian Molefe as an ANC MP has sparked a row in Parliament, with opposition members objecting to his presence.

This is despite support from some in the ANC and the Black Business Council.

Molefe was sworn in on Thursday in Speaker Baleka Mbete’s office. He was seen by Independent Media leaving Parliament shortly after 8am.

He later joined the sitting of the National Assembly, where he was formally announced by Mbete.

EFF MP Marshall Mbatha hurled insults at Molefe after the announcement, leading to objections from ANC MPs who wanted him to withdraw his remarks.

Molefe sat in the back benches of the Chamber quietly, watching proceedings. EFF chief whip Floyd Shivambu also raised an objection with Mbete on the manner in which Parliament handled the nomination of Molefe.

He said his party had written Mbete a letter questioning the process followed in announcing the nomination last Friday. Mbete said she would deal with the EFF letter in her office.

ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu could not be reached last night. DA MP David Maynier said the appointment of Molefe to Parliament or any finance position was bad for South Africa, calling this a result of divisions in the ANC.

The ANC has not said where Molefe would be deployed in Parliament. This is despite the moving of finance committee member Makhosi Khoza to another committee.

Khoza was appointed chairperson of the portfolio committee on public service and administration this week.

She took over from Peace Mabe, who failed to get her seat back in the National Assembly after she lost the race to become mayor of Mogale City during August’s local government polls.

Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan refused to be drawn on his future or the arrival of Molefe in Parliament. He said that as a cabinet member, he served at the pleasure of the president. The Black Business Council welcomed Molefe’s appointment to Parliament.

“The BBC believes that Mr Molefe, with his track record of a transformation activist, shall give his support to the BBC in its fight for radical economic transformation war on the government and legislative front lines,” it said.

The council called on all South Africans to rally behind Molefe.

Earlier, the Progressive Professionals’ Forum also backed Molefe’s appointment to the National Assembly, saying he would contribute immensely on the business side of things.

