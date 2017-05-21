Parly must probe Duduzane Zuma’s 'fake intelligence report', says DA

Cape Town – The Democratic Alliance will ask Parliament’s chair of chairs Cedric Frolick to include an investigation into the most recent evidence of possible political interference in Eskom, this time by Duduzane Zuma, in the course of the inquiry the DA has requested.

Just over a week ago, the DA requested that Parliament’s public enterprises committee launch a full-scale parliamentary inquiry into Eskom, without delay, DA spokeswoman Natasha Mazzone said on Sunday.

“I will now also seek an update as to when the inquiry will go ahead. Reports in the media today [Sunday] allege that President Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane Zuma generated a fake ‘intelligence’ report which was then used by President Zuma to force the firing of four Eskom executives in 2015.